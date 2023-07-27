Somalia, Tanzania Discuss On Trade and Investment Ties

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania — Somali PM Hamza Abdi Barre held a meeting with the President of the United Republic of Tanzania, H.E. Samia Suluhu Hassan on the sidelines of the Africa Human Capital Heads of State Summit in Dar es Salaam.

Prime Minister Hamza commended President Samia's initiative to convene this important summit and thanked her for her generous hospitality and continuous support while also highlighting the strong historical relations between the two countries.

On her part, President Samia highlighted the importance of strengthening bilateral economic relations by boosting trade and investment.

Both leaders reiterated their commitment to enhance cooperation to promote issues of common interest such as Human Capital Development.

Furthermore, PM Barre sought Tanzania's vote in Somalia's bid for a non-permanent seat at the United Nations Security Council in the 2025-2026 term.

He also requested President Samia to have Somali inmates in Tanzanian prisons transferred to Somalia so that they complete the remainder of their jail term in their home country.

Tanzania principally accepted Somalia's request. However, it was agreed to have further technical discussions on the way forward.