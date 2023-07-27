Somalia: Army in Collaboration With Residents Kill 60 Al-Shabaab Fighters

Mogadishu — More than 60 Al-Shabaab fighters were killed in a joint operation by government forces and local residents in the El-Dhun Agow area of the Bay region.

The operation is part of the latest efforts to fight Al-Shabaab in the Southwest state of Somalia, where the militants started the imposition of a blockade on key towns, including Baidoa that worsened the humanitarian situation.

The Ministry of Information of the Southwest State said that the operation was conducted in cooperation with the National Army and the locals who attacked the Al-Shabaab base.

This operation aimed at eradicating Al-Shabaab and at the same time restoring peace and security in the areas of the regional administration.

The government said this operation is a big blow to Al-Shabaab, which has been responsible for many attacks in Somalia and neighboring countries, mainly Kenya.

The government of Somalia, with the support of its AU and US allies, said it is committed to defeating Al-Shabaab this year before the full ATMIS exit.