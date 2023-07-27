Somalia: Govt Signed a Cooperation Agreement With Italy

Rome — The Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, H.E. Abshir Omar Jama, signed on Wednesday in Rome, a cooperation agreement with H.E. Antonio Tajani, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Italy.

The new partnership will restore Italian support for public service delivery and social resilience projects in Somalia.

This is the first of its kind agreement between Somalia and Italy in the past 30 years. Somalia is grateful for the historic friendship we enjoy with Italy.