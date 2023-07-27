Sudan: The Future of Sudan's Resistance Committees

26 July 2023
International Crisis Group
interview By Alan Boswell and Maryam Elfaki

This week on The Horn, Alan speaks with Maryam Elfaki, an active member of Sudan's resistance committees, about life inside Khartoum's war zones and the future of grassroots activism in Sudan.

Sudan's famed resistance committees arose in their present form during Sudan's 2019 revolution and then spearheaded the country's resistance to military rule over the subsequent years. With the outbreak of war in April between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, these groups are scrambling to aid Sudanese caught in the war yet also face an uncertain and challenging future. Many of their members have fled for safety abroad, and those who remain face dangers on many fronts, including from the warring parties and the dire humanitarian situation.

This week on The Horn, Alan is joined by Maryam Elfaki, long and active member of the resistance committee in Sudan's northern sister city Bahri, about what is next for the revolutionary networks in the country now that they find themselves caught inside Sudan's terrible new war. They talk about the origins, structures, and internal dynamics of the resistance committees, their efforts to forge a collective political roadmap, whether anyone in Sudan can claim political legitimacy, how they view other political actors in the country, and whether resistance committees can play a direct role in any future peace talks or political process. They also talk about how resistance committees have transformed themselves into Sudan's humanitarian first responders and aim to provide the vanished services of Sudan's collapsed state.

Alan Boswell, Project Director, Horn of Africa

Maryam Elfaki, Member of Sudan's Resistance Committees

