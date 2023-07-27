Rwanda: A Glimpse Into 2023 Women's Afrobasket Groups

As the highly-anticipated FIBA Women's Afrobasket 2023 approaches, basketball enthusiasts are eager to witness the fierce competition among Africa's finest women's teams.

The tournament, which kicks off in Kigali on July 28 and runs through August 6, promises to showcase a thrilling display of talent and skills inside BK Arena.

ALSO READ: Six players to watch at 2023 FIBA Women's Afrobasket

Times Sport takes a glimpse into each of the groups and the package that teams could bring on the floor at the continental basketball show in Kigali.

Group A: Rwanda, Angola, Ivory Coast

Rwanda, the host nation, has the advantage of playing on home soil. However, their performance during the qualifiers for the tournament was lackluster. The fact that the country is hosting the competition gave them an automatic ticket to play the Women's Afrobasket finals.

The team has a tough task to avoid disappointing Rwandans who are expected to turn up in big numbers to support the team.

ALSO READ: Rwandan players in high spirits ahead of 2023 FIBA Women's Afrobasket

Angola, once dominant in the competition with two consecutive African championships in 2011 and 2013, has since experienced a decline, finishing eighth in the last edition. Under new coach Oriel Villa, Angola is eager to regain their former glory.

Meanwhile, Ivory Coast boasts a blend of experienced and young players, offering a mix of energy and expertise. The team's historical best performance has not landed them on the podium, but they are determined to change that narrative.

This group is unlikely to produce the eventual champions, with Angola having the best chance to advance directly to the quarter-finals.

Group B: Cameroon, Guinea, Mozambique

Cameroon has a history of rising to the occasion and competing for the title, with 12 appearances in the continental championships. They even participated in the 2016 FIBA Women's Olympic Qualifying Tournament, showcasing their potential on a global stage.

Guinea, however, has struggled to make a mark in previous tournaments, finishing last in the 2021 edition. With a starting quartet comprising experienced players from international teams, Guinea aims to defy expectations and put up a fight.

Elsewhere, Mozambique, the top-tier nations in African basketball, has never finished below sixth place in the AfroBasket. Their recent victories against Angola, Zambia and Zimbabwe during the qualifiers underscore their consistency and strength.

This group is highly competitive, with both Cameroon and Mozambique posing significant challenges.

Group C: Mali, Senegal, Uganda

Mali, ranked second in Africa, is a force to reckon with in the Women's AfroBasket. Their consistency and talent have earned them a fear factor among other teams. Having represented Africa at the 2022 FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup, Mali boasts an array of top players from both the WNBA and Under 19 team.

They will line up against Senegal, Africa's most successful women's national team with eleven continental titles. Having not won the championship since 2015, however, the team has selected a talented squad to bounce back from recent disappointments.

And Uganda, making only their third appearance in the tournament, qualified on a wild card. While they face tough opponents in Senegal and Mali, the East African country is determined to make their presence felt.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Women Rwanda By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Group D: Nigeria, Egypt, DR Congo

Nigeria, the top-rated African team, remains a formidable contender as the three-time defending champions look to cement their dominance in Africa.

Despite changes in personnel and coaching staff, Nigeria remain pre-tournament favorites.

Egypt, currently ranked fourth in Africa, boasts a talented roster, but they face stiff competition from Nigeria, Mali and Senegal, the three teams that the Pharaohs haven't been able to beat in the last decade. If Egypt is able to beat one of those three African giants, they can dream big.

DR Congo, with limited visibility on the international stage, qualified for the Afrobasket 2023 after beating Gabon during the qualifiers. The team's previous sixth-place finish in the 2019 Women's AfroBasket indicates their potential to surprise.