Tunisia: Bodies of 901 Migrants Recovered Off Tunisia's Coast in Seven Months

27 July 2023
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Kabir Yusuf

The coast guard previously said it had stopped hundreds of boats heading for Italy this year and detained more than 3,000 people.

The Tunisian coast guard recovered 901 bodies of drowned migrants off its coast from January 1 to July 20 this year, Reuters reported on Wednesday, quoting the country's interior minister, Kamel Feki.

Mr Feki told parliament that among 901 bodies found were 36 Tunisians and 267 foreign migrants, while the identities of the rest were unknown.

This marks an unprecedented number of victims off the country's coasts, he said.

The North African country is facing a record wave of migration this year and frequent catastrophes of the sinking of boats of migrants - most from sub-Saharan Africa, Syria, and Sudan - trying to reach Italy.

The coast guard previously said it had stopped hundreds of boats heading for Italy this year and detained more than 3,000 people.

Tunisian authorities are struggling to contain the surge, and some morgues are running out of space to bury the victims, according to Al Jazeera.

This sharp increase in Tunisia is in part due to a crackdown on departures by authorities in neighbouring Libya.

Most of the boats carrying migrants depart from the coast of the southern city of Sfax.

"Thousands of undocumented migrants have flocked to the coastal city of Sfax in recent months with the goal of setting off for Europe in boats run by human traffickers, leading to an unprecedented migration crisis for Tunisia," Reuters reported.

Some 75,065 boat migrants had reached Italy by 14 July against 31,920 in the same period last year, official data showed. More than half left Tunisia.

Earlier this month, the European Union and Tunisia signed a treaty that includes combating human traffickers and tightening sea borders during a sharp increase in boats leaving the North African nation for Europe.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.