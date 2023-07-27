Kenya: High Court Issues Order Stopping Police From Arresting 11 Azimio Leaders

27 July 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Mombasa — The High court in Mombasa issued orders stopping the police from arresting 11 Azimio leaders from Kilifi County.

The 11 leaders from Kilifi County moved to court seeking anticipatory bail claiming that they have learnt of plans to have them arrested and embarrassed in court by subjecting them to false and trumped up charges in a bid to intimidate them and discourage them in opposing the government over the high cost of living.

"THAT pending hearing and determination of the application status quo to be maintained GIVEN under my hand and seal of the Honorable court this 26th day of July 2023," the order read.

They argued that they have the intention of lawfully and peacefully participating in the country wide demonstrations called by Azimio leader Raila Odinga to demonstrate against the high cost of living, especially following the Finance Act 2023 which despite its operation being stayed by the Constitutional Court, its effects continues to pain Kenyans.

The leaders led Kilifi senator Stewards Madzayo argue that in the last couple of days persons and politicians linked with Azimio One Party Alliance have been arbitrarily arrested and faced with trumped up charges in regard to the recent nationwide demonstrations by Kenyans in opposition to the high cost of living in the country.

Through lawyer Danstan Omari the Applicants argue that they are committed and willing to aid in any police investigations but are nonetheless fearful and reasonably apprehensive of a nefarious scheme to embarrass them and their loved ones.

"unless this honorable court certifies this matter as urgent and admits the applicants to anticipatory bail, their rights to a fair hearing, right to peacefully demonstrate, to freedom of movement and to associate freely with others exercising their political rights will be violated, "they argued

