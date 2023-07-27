South Africa: Water and Sanitation Gives Update On Western Cape Water Situation

press release

The National Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) is encouraged by the sustained momentum of the upward trend in its Western Cape Dam storage systems.

According to the hydrological report of the 24 July 2023, the Western Cape Water Supply System (WCWSS), which supplies water to Cape Town and its environs is seating comfortably at 99,19% compared to 99,03% last week. This is a significant increase in comparison to last year's 75,41%.

The Western Cape state of dams which combines all the Western Cape dams is averaging at 89,87 a notable increase compared to 77,17% same time last year. These levels were last seen in 2014 after heavy rainfalls which accompanied localised flooding.

The Gouritz River Catchment which covers Little, Central Karoo and the Coastal belt of the Southern Cape is seating at 79,93%. This is a relief considering that this River Catchment was below 50% for the last 5 years.

The Theewaterskloof Dam, the largest dam in the province accounting for significant water supply (54% of the Western Cape Water Supply System Dams) is spilling at 102%, a healthy yield.

Mr Malusi Rayi, DWS Head of Communication in Western Cape says water was released from Bulshoek Dam to aid maintenance. In addition, Rayi says the Oukloof Dam is the only dam that has seen an increase of over 5% this week.

"While the dam levels storages are satisfactory, this should not be a reason to for complacency by users. We urge all water users to continue using water sparingly and be mindful that South Africa is a water-scarce country", he emphasized.