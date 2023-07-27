Uganda: Unpaid Care Work in Uganda Continues to Limit Women's Economic Opportunities-Activists

Promoting gender equality in Uganda's labour market requires addressing the unequal allocation of unpaid care work between men and women, according to activists.

They argue that the disproportionate amount of unpaid work women engage in, and lack of support from men, is a barrier to their participation in the country's labour market.

The Covid-19 pandemic further exacerbated existing inequalities, necessitating a comprehensive approach to rebuilding the economy that takes into account the underlying factors contributing to these disparities.

These sentiments were expressed during a stakeholders' dialogue on addressing the unequal allocation of unpaid care work between men and women in Uganda.

The engagement was organised by the Forum for Women in Democracy (FOWODE), the ACE Policy Research Institute, and the Ministry of Gender, Labour, and Social Development.

The dialogue aimed to raise awareness of the role of cultural and religious institutions in shaping beliefs and perspectives regarding unpaid care work, and propose measures for a Uganda national cultural policy to alleviate the burden primarily borne by women.

According to the Uganda Bureau of Statistics (UBOS), women in Uganda spend an average of seven hours on unpaid work, while men spend five hours.

Conversely, men allocate more time to productive work, devoting five hours compared to women's three hours.

Hellen Asamo, the State Minister for Disability Affairs, acknowledged the importance of unpaid care work for overall wellbeing but emphasised its potential negative impact on employment, education, mobility, health, and participation in development initiatives for women.

She highlighted that cultural and religious beliefs and practices that disproportionately burden women with unpaid care work hinder their economic empowerment and perpetuate negative cultural norms.

"The government remains committed to gender equality and women's economic empowerment," she affirmed.

She noted that Uganda's constitution, enacted in 1995, provides a legal framework to promote women's rights and gender equality, which has consequently influenced various legal and policy developments.

Efforts have been made to implement this legal and policy framework, resulting in significant gains in education and training outcomes, increased participation and representation of women in government and leadership roles, improved health outcomes, greater employment opportunities, and increased access to productive resources.

Dr. Paulina Chiwangu, the country representative of UN Women Uganda, highlighted the importance of incorporating care work into climate response and recovery planning, as well as budgeting processes.

She emphasised the need to address issues such as food and energy shortages and forced migration.

She emphasised the potential of global climate financing to support this endeavor.

Patricia Munabi Babiiha, the executive director of FOWDE, emphasised that gender inequalities, including the unequal allocation of unpaid care work, are rooted in stereotypes that marginalise women and are closely linked to unfair beliefs, attitudes, and practices.

She noted that they are implementing a three years' project titled "Supporting Parenting Care Corners in markets to reduce Unpaid Care Work for vulnerable businesswomen in Uganda (SPCC)."

The project she said explores and tests a childcare model that works for poor Ugandan women operating in unstructured markets.

Norah Wandera, the Executive Director of the ACE Policy Research Institute, stressed the importance of collective efforts in handling domestic work, noting that men should play a more active role in supporting women in day-to-day household responsibilities.

By sharing the workload, women can free up time to engage in other productive activities, resulting in mutual benefits for both parties.

By promoting shared responsibilities and challenging cultural and religious norms, she noted that men can contribute to increased productivity and improved livelihoods for all.

"Collective efforts are needed to reshape societal attitudes and ensure a fair distribution of unpaid care work between men and women," she said.