South Africa: Jub Jub Appears in Court for Rape and Attempted Murder

27 July 2023
Scrolla (Johannesburg)

Popular TV presenter and rapper Molemo "Jub Jub" Maarohanye is expected to appear in the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court for rape, attempted murder, and assault charges.

Maarohanye allegedly handed himself over at the Brixton Police Station on Thursday after a warrant of arrest was issued against him.

Gauteng police spokesperson Mavela Masondo confirmed that the artist appeared before the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court on Thursday.

Jub Jub was granted R10,000 bail during the proceedings.

He is expected back in court on 24 August.

The Uyajola 99 presenter allegedly committed these crimes between 2006 and 2009.

"The channel recently learnt of media personality Molemo "Jub Jub" Maarohanye's appearance in court earlier today on various charges. The information at our disposal is that "Jub Jub" handed himself over to the police earlier today and he is now out on bail.

"The channel will monitor the progress in this matter and will allow the law to take its course," Moja Love wrote in a statement.

Police sources close to the investigation revealed the case against Jub Jub was opened by a well-known celebrity and TV star, Sunday World reported.

"The matter has been under investigation and after the docket was taken to the NPA [National Prosecuting Authority] for a decision, a decision was taken that the suspect needed to be arrested," said a police officer who refused to be identified because he is not authorised to speak to the media.

"After getting a tip-off that he was wanted by the police, he decided to hand himself in.

"After police were satisfied that there was a strong case against the suspect, the NPA took a decision to prosecute."

Compiled by Anita Dangazele

 

Read the original article on Scrolla.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Scrolla. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.