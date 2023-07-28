South Africa: Jub Jub Appears in Court for Rape and Attempted Murder

Popular TV presenter and rapper Molemo "Jub Jub" Maarohanye is expected to appear in the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court for rape, attempted murder, and assault charges.

Maarohanye allegedly handed himself over at the Brixton Police Station on Thursday after a warrant of arrest was issued against him.

Gauteng police spokesperson Mavela Masondo confirmed that the artist appeared before the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court on Thursday.

Jub Jub was granted R10,000 bail during the proceedings.

He is expected back in court on 24 August.

The Uyajola 99 presenter allegedly committed these crimes between 2006 and 2009.

"The channel recently learnt of media personality Molemo "Jub Jub" Maarohanye's appearance in court earlier today on various charges. The information at our disposal is that "Jub Jub" handed himself over to the police earlier today and he is now out on bail.

"The channel will monitor the progress in this matter and will allow the law to take its course," Moja Love wrote in a statement.

Police sources close to the investigation revealed the case against Jub Jub was opened by a well-known celebrity and TV star, Sunday World reported.

"The matter has been under investigation and after the docket was taken to the NPA [National Prosecuting Authority] for a decision, a decision was taken that the suspect needed to be arrested," said a police officer who refused to be identified because he is not authorised to speak to the media.

"After getting a tip-off that he was wanted by the police, he decided to hand himself in.

"After police were satisfied that there was a strong case against the suspect, the NPA took a decision to prosecute."

Compiled by Anita Dangazele