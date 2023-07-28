South Africa: Time to Dazzle As Netball World Cup Takes Centre Stage

The stage is set for the 2023 Netball World Cup as South Africa prepares to take on Wales.

All eyes are on the Spar Proteas who are pressed to deliver in their Group C encounter at the Cape Town International Convention Centre on Friday.

Norma Plummer's team are bidding to win their first-ever Netball World Cup title and being at home ramps up pressure to achieve that.

They also face Jamaica and Sri Lanka in their group.

"This is not about us only but something way bigger than us," said South Africa captain Bongiwe Msomi, talking about the weight of their responsibilities.

"This year has been great for women in sport. I'm a very big fan of emphasising that we are good enough. If no one had noticed that, I think at this point they should probably notice it," she said.

"I know the excitement for me here is the unknown. No one knows what's going to happen." She said to be part of the team at home is beyond exciting.

"I'm looking forward to game one because that's going to set the tone and get the hype going," she said.

"We are embarking on a beautiful journey that many girls and boys out there will never have the opportunity to achieve. We have this chance to not only step out and represent ourselves but the entire country."

Centre and wing attack Msomi is one of the key players in Plummer's 15-member side which has seven debutants for the upcoming tournament.

Centre Izette Griesel, goalkeeper Phumza Maweni, centre and wing defence Khanyisa Chawane as well as goal attack and goal shooter Lenize Potgieter are some of the experienced players who graced the World Cup in Liverpool four years ago.

Spar Proteas squad:

Bongiwe Msomi (C), Karla Pretorius (VC), Khanyisa Chawane, Izette Griesel, Phumza

Maweni, Lenize Potgieter, Nicola Smith, Jeante Strydom, Nichole Taljaard, Elmere van der Berg, Shadine van der Merwe, Ine-Mari Venter Reserves:

Owethu Ngubane, Refiloe Nketsa, Lefebre Rademan