South Africa: Netball World Cup to Boost Cape Town Economy By R68 Million

The highly anticipated 2023 Netball World Cup is expected to contribute about R68 million to Cape Town's economy.

Taking place on African soil for the first time ever, the tournament will start on Friday, 28 July and will end on 6 August at the Cape Town International Convention Centre.

South Africa will be competing against 16 countries for the prestigious trophy to become world champions. The SPAR Proteas will play their first match of the tournament against Wales on Friday.

While all matches are being played in Cape Town, the Western Cape Department of Cultural Affairs and Sport (DCAS) has partnered with municipalities across the province to host public viewing centres so that residents everywhere can have access to watching the live matches.

"We encourage members of communities across the province to use these public viewing centres to support our SPAR Proteas as they compete for the World Cup. We have seen the unique atmospheres that these centres can bring at past events and we hope to see the same enthusiasm for this event! Thank you to all the municipalities for their support in hosting these centres," Western Cape MEC for Cultural Affairs and Sport Anroux Marais said.

Details on tickets and travel packages and more information on the Netball World Cup 2023 are all available on the official tournament website (www.nwc2023.org.za) with a range of tickets and packages still on offer.

The following viewing centres will be available:

Eden

Mossel Bay - Kwanonqaba Asla Park Thusong centre

George - Rosemore Stadium

Bitou - Kurland Community Centre

Riversdale - Thusong Centre

Knysna - Safe Hub, White Location Community Centre

Central Karoo

Laingsburg - Thusong Centre

Beaufort West - Thusong Centre

Prince Albert - Sidwell Williams Hall

Overberg

Swellendam - Thusong Centre

Caledon - Victoria Hall

Overstrand - Hermanus Hawston Thusong Centre

Cape Winelands

Langeberg - Kallie De Wet sport Field/hall

Paarl East - Thusong Centre (open from Sunday, 29 July 2023)

Witzenberg - Ceres

West Coast