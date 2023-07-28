South Africa: Singer Kelly Khumalo Received Calls from Meyiwa Murder Accused, Court Hears - South African News Briefs - July 28, 2023

Singer Kelly Khumalo Received Calls from an Accused in the Meyiwa Murder, Court Hears

In the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial, cellphone analyst and investigating officer Lambertus Steyn said several phone calls were made to a number linked to Kelly Khumalo and and one of the accused, Sfisokuhle Ntuli, months before the Bafana Bafana captain was killed in 2014, reports EWN. Steyn told the court that data mined from the phone revealed no calls were made to police from the device on the night Meyiwa died. According to Steyn's testimony, the first call from Ntuli's number to Khumalo was made on August 2, 2014, and a second call was made on October 15, 2014, less than two weeks before the alleged robbery and murder. Steyn said that the data on Khumalo's phone was wiped hours after Meyiwa was killed, suggesting that the owner of the phone either deleted everything or some of the information. These revelations caused a stir in the courtroom, with the fourth and fifth accused visibly shocked.

Family of Missing Soldier Praying for his Safe Return

Isak Thompson, a soldier in the South African National Defence Force (SANDF), escaped from a military camp in Oudtshoorn with a military rifle and has been missing since Tuesday, July 25th, reports News24 . According to an insider at the SA Army Infantry School, where Thompson left a bush campsite in the middle of the night, he left behind his big military combat bag, which contained things like his sleeping bag and an extra pair of uniforms. His civilian clothes are still at the infantry school's storeroom. Thompson's family has confirmed that they have not seen him since Sunday, July 16th, when they dropped him off at the training school. Thompson's family and wife have expressed concern for his safety and are praying for his safe return. Thompson was undergoing an advanced reconnaissance platoon course with 27 other members when he vanished, allegedly due to the intensity of the programme.

Durban Bride-to-Be's Wedding Dress Stolen in Traffic

Jennine Naidoo, a bride-to-be from Shallcross, had her wedding dress stolen in peak hour traffic in the Durban CBD on Monday morning, reports IOL. She is refusing to let the incident spoil her wedding day, which is set to take place on August 5. The dress was stored in the back of a bakkie (pick-up truck) and was taken while Naidoo and her father were driving. Naidoo urged motorists to be careful at the spot where she was robbed. Naidoo did not report the matter to the police, as she believes the justice system won't bring her dress back. She is trying to raise money to purchase another dress with the help of friends and family.

