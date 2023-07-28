Kenya: Bunyala Fishermen Express Concern Over Rising Hippo Attacks

Bunyala — Residents of Bunyala have expressed concern over increased attacks by hippopotamus as they continue with their daily activities along the beach.

On Monday morning, a 38 year old Fredrick Makokha, a known fisherman at Busijo beach survived death after he escaped in the hard of a hippo while on his return from lake Victoria.

According to Makokha, he was caught unaware by the hippo capsizing his boat before inflicting injury on his arm, likely he survived after his colleagues came to his rescuer.

Busijo Beach Management chairperson Quito Ouma noted that the incidents are common and are now affecting their economic activities owing that majority or Bunyala residents depend on fishing as their main economic activity.

"Cases of hippos moving in groups and frequently attacking people are common nowadays, fishermen are always at risk, if you survive Ugandan army in the lake, you get hippo to finish you," noted Ouma.

The residents are now calling on KWS to come to the rescue to address the human-animal conflict along the lake which has left many jobless while others injured from the attacks.

"If the government does not intervene we are going to take action as a community. We have lost over 10 lives in the past 1 year as a result of animal attacks in the lake. Let KWS intervene to enable fishermen stop living in fear," said Benard Namwe a fisherman at Busijo beach.

The fishermen have now been forced to readjust their fishing pattern from night to day for the fear of their lives.

Namwe however has urged fishermen to be more cautious when carrying on their activities at the lake to curb attacks. - Kna