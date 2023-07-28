Zimbabwe: Simba Bhora Snatches Highly-Rated Golden Eagles Skipper

28 July 2023
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Darlington Gatsi

HIGHLY rated winger, Henry Manatsa has finally grown wings to fly out of the eagles nest after singing for Shamva-based Castle lager Premier Soccer League side, Simba Bhora.

Manatsa joins the PSL club on a two-year deal from the Division 1 club after an impressive display in the first half of the season in the lower league.

The speedy winger dazzled for Gondo Harishaye last season catching watchful eyes of PSL teams, but Golden Eagles were reluctant to let go of its skipper as they were hoping for a promotion into the top tier.

Manatsa led the Eagles to their maiden trophy last season, pipping Simba Bhora 2-0 in a final played at Rufaro stadium at the tail end of last year.

The coveted cup atoned for Eagles missing out on promotion into PSL, a ticket which was clinched by Simba Bhora.

Manatsa will give Simba Bhora coach Tonderai Ndiraya plenty of options in attacking as he looks to turn around his side's fortunes in their maiden season in the topflight.

The Shamva side currently occupies 15th position on the latest PSL log standings after 16 matches.

Simba Bhora's highest scorer in the current campaign, Alexander Mandinyenya, boasts of three goals out of 11 the side has netted.

It is this let down in goals that has prompted Simba Bhora to scour for attacking options on the market.

Manatsa will be available for selection this weekend as Simba Bhora travel to Gweru to face the bottom of the table Back Rhinos.

