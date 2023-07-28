Rwanda: UN Prosecutor Meets Nyange Genocide Victims

27 July 2023
The New Times (Kigali)
By Moise M. Bahati

The Chief Prosecutor of the UN's International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals (IRMCT), Serge Brammertz, is set to meet survivors of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi at Nyange Genocide Memorial in Ngororero District.

They will discuss the role of Fulgence Kayishema, a former police inspector accused of killing 2,000 Tutsi who sought refuge at Nyange Catholic Parish during the Genocide. Kayishema was arrested on the outskirts of Cape Town, South Africa, in May.

WATCH: The Chief Prosecutor of the UN's International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals, Serge Brammertz, arrives at Nyange Genocide Memorial in Ngororero District, accompanied by Rwanda's Prosecutor General Aimable Havugiyaremye and Mayor Christophe Nkusi.

Brammertz who is in Rwanda since July 24 arrived at Nyange Genocide Memorial on Thursday, July 27, accompanied by Rwanda's Prosecutor General Aimable Havugiyaremye and Mayor Christophe Nkusi.

Brammertz laid a wreath in honour of more than 7,000 victims of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi interred in Nyange memorial.

The objective of Brammertz's visit is to update victims and survivors on the progress of Kayishema's trial, shed light on the ongoing trial of Felicien Kabuga, and underscore his office's unwavering commitment to ensuring accountability for the atrocities committed during the 1994 Genocide.

Kayishema, a man who committed genocide at his birthplace in the former Kibuye Prefecture, had been on the run for more than two decades. He, among others, disguised himself as a Burundian national and then as a Malawian. He used multiple names and aliases.

To evade arrest, Kayishema, a former head of the judicial police in Kivumu Commune in the former Kibuye Prefecture, relied on a network of supporters including family members, members of the former Rwandan army and FDLR, as well as those aligned with the Hutu Power ideology.

