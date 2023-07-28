Rwanda: Producer Junior Multisystem Dies at 30

Rwanda's music fraternity is mourning the death of Jean Luc Karamuka, better known as Junior Multi system, who passed on this evening, July 27.

Multi system made his mark on Rwanda's music scene through his collaborations with artistes such as Urban Boyz, Knowless, The Ben and King James to mention but a few.

The 30- year- old suffered an accident in March 2018 that led to his arm being amputated, which completely changed his life.

When he last spoke to The New Times, the renowned music producer expressed that he had been enduring pain since the accident, and he was looking forward to getting treatment from abroad.