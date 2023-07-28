Rwanda: Automatic Driving Tests, Licencing in Final Stages

The government is nearing the completion of plans to implement automatic driving tests and issue related licenses, according to Infrastructure Minister Ernest Nsabimana. The move aims to provide convenient services for individuals interested in obtaining automatic driving licenses in the country.

Nsabimana emphasized that the process would not be delayed by waiting for the traffic bill to be passed; instead, the focus is on establishing regulations for conducting the tests at the Busanza driving and testing center, located in Kicukiro District. The center is equipped with advanced technology and high-quality equipment necessary to deliver such services effectively.

"We are currently in discussions with the Police, and the implementation of the automatic driving license test will become a reality soon," Nsabimana informed The New Times. However, he refrained from specifying an exact timeline for its introduction.

The decision to introduce automatic driving tests and licenses comes in response to a suggestion made by Senator Evode Uwizeyimana during a Senate session on July 25. Uwizeyimana proposed that individuals seeking a driver's license for automatic cars should not undergo the same driving tests as those applying for manual car licenses.

He criticized the inclusion of the 'démarrage en côte' or 'hill start' driving test, which he deemed outdated and unnecessary for owners of automatic vehicles. Uwizeyimana advocated for its elimination from the testing process for automatic cars. Additionally, he expressed dissatisfaction with the delay in passing a comprehensive traffic bill that would include specific automatic car driving license tests, among other traffic-related regulations.

In response, Minister Nsabimana assured that the government would not wait for the traffic bill's finalization and enactment to proceed with the implementation of automatic driving tests. He highlighted that the Busanza driving testing center had recently been completed and that they were currently working closely with the police to finalize all necessary aspects for the new licensing system. Nsabimana emphasized that the center must become fully operational, and the government is at the final stage of making that a reality.

While The New Times sought information from Rwanda National Police, which manages the Busanza driving testing center, regarding the exact start date for offering the new driving tests and licenses, no response had been received at the time of publication.