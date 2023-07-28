Rwanda: Pride at Stake as Women's Afrobasket 2023 Tips Off in Kigali

The Highly-anticipated Women's Afrobasket 2023 is finally here! 12 teams meet in Kigali, ready to rub shoulders ahead of the weeklong showpiece which tips off on Friday, July 28 and runs through August 6 at BK Arena.

The opening day of the tournament promises thrilling matchups, including Rwanda v Cote d'Ivoire, which basketball enthusiasts won't want to miss.

Nigeria v DR Congo, 11.30 AM

The Nigeria v DR Congo matchups promises to be a battle of African basketball powerhouses.

Nigeria, Africa's top-ranked team in the tournament, has an impressive track record in the Women's Afrobasket, winning the cup in 2017, 2019, and 2021. Since 1997, Nigeria has consistently secured at least a spot in the top three teams of the tournament.

On the other hand, DR Congo, who are ranked 10th in Africa, can't be underestimated, having previously won three championships in 1983, 1986, and 1994.

The last time the two teams met in Women's Afrobasket was in 2019 when Nigeria emerged victorious with a convincing 79-46 win.

Mali Vs Uganda, 2.30 PM

Next up will be Mali against Uganda. Africa's second-ranked Mali boasts a rich basketball history, winning the Women's Afrobasket in 2007 and finishing as runners-up in the 2021 Women's AfroBasket. They have consistently finished in the top three in the 2017 and 2019 editions.

Meanwhile, Uganda has made appearances in FIBA tournaments only twice, during the 2015 Afrobasket Women and the 1997 African Championship for Women.

The last time the two teams met in the competition was in 2015 when Mali beat Uganda 73-55.

Rwanda Vs Cote d'Ivoire 6pm

The excitement continues at 6 pm when host nation Rwanda begin their FIBA Women's Afrobasket clash against Cote d'Ivoire.

Rwanda, who sit 13th in Africa, has appeared in FIBA tournaments only twice, finishing ninth out of 12 teams during the 2009 and 2011 editions.

Cote d'Ivoire, currently eighth in Africa, has shown steady progress in recent years, finishing fifth in the 2017 Women's Afrobasket, eighth in 2019, and seventh in 2021.

The last time the pair met was in 2009, Cote d' Ivoire narrowly beat Rwanda 64-60.

Cameroon Vs Mozambique, 9PM

The action-packed day concludes with a clash between Cameroon and Mozambique which both had impressive performances in the 2021 Women's Afrobasket, with Cameroon finishing third and Mozambique securing the fifth spot.

Their last encounter in the 2015 Afrobasket Women saw Cameroon triumph over Mozambique with a 68-54 scoreline.

With both teams evolving over the years, this game promises to be a thrilling contest.