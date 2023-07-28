Rwanda: De Tarso Drops Seven Players Ahead of 2023 African Volleyball Champs

Rwanda coach Paulo De Tarso has dropped seven players from his provisional squad as the country intensifies preparation for the upcoming 2023 Men's African Volleyball Championships which will take place in Cairo, Egypt from August 28 to September 10.

The volleyball team has been holding training sessions at the Kimisagara Gymnasium for the past few weeks. The team will travel three days before the tournament.

The Brazilian is looking to build a strong team that can challenge for the continental volleyball crown and, with the tournament drawing closer, Paulo De Tarso has now decided to leave out seven players. He will drop more players before he decides on his final squad who will travel to Cairo.

Dropped players include middle blockers, Jean Baptist Tuyizere and Frank Shyaka, receiver attackers Romeo Rwamuhizi Ngabo, Jean-Paul Nshuti, Fils Habanzitwari, and Jean D'Amour Munyamahoro, setters Sylvestre Ndayisaba and Levis Mugisha and opposites Étienne Ntirushwa and Mandela Nzirimo.

The last time Rwanda participated in the African Cup of Nations was in 2021 when the country hosted the tournament in Kigali. De Tarso, who was the head coach at the time, helped the team finish in 6th place, after champions Egypt, Tunisia, Morocco, Cameroon, and Uganda.

With 19 players now remaining in the camp, only 14 will be selected to make it in the final squad.

Players remaining in camp

Setters: Cedric Ngaboyintwari, Ivan Mahoro Nsabimana and Crispin Ntanteteri

Receiver attacker: Merci Gisubizo, Eric Kwizera, Samuel Niyonshima, Dieu Est La Ndahayo, Gloire Niyonkuru and Patrick Akumuntu Kavalo.

Libero: Simon Rwigema, Sadru Manzi and Alain Irakoze

Middle blocker: Ronald Muvala, Emmy Twagirayesu, Prince Kanamugire, Placide Madison Sibomana and Binvienue Rukundo

Opposite: Venuste Gatsinzi and Wicklif Dusenge