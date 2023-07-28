Tunisia: Arab Club Champions Cup - Group-1 - CS Sfaxien Lose to Iraqi Al-Shorta SC 0-1

27 July 2023
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — CS Sfaxien suffered a narrow defeat against Al Shorta of Iraq (0-1) in a contest marking the inaugural game of Group 1 of the Arab Club Champions Cup, held on Thursday at the King Fahd Stadium in Saudi Arabia.

The decisive goal was netted by Alaa Abdul-Zahra at the 67th minute through a penalty kick.

The other fixture in the group will see Esperance de Tunis face Al Ittihad of Saudi Arabia later in the evening at 8:00 PM.

Group A:

July 26

CS Sfaxien - Al Shorta 0-1

Esperance de Tunis - Al Ittihad

July 30

CS Sfaxien - Al Ittihad

Esperance de Tunis - Al Shorta

August 2

Esperance de Tunis - CS Sfaxien

Al Ittihad - Al Shorta

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.