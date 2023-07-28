Tunisia: Arab Club Champions Cup - Group-1 - CS Sfaxien Lose to Iraqi Al-Shorta SC 0-1

Tunis/Tunisia — CS Sfaxien suffered a narrow defeat against Al Shorta of Iraq (0-1) in a contest marking the inaugural game of Group 1 of the Arab Club Champions Cup, held on Thursday at the King Fahd Stadium in Saudi Arabia.
The decisive goal was netted by Alaa Abdul-Zahra at the 67th minute through a penalty kick.
The other fixture in the group will see Esperance de Tunis face Al Ittihad of Saudi Arabia later in the evening at 8:00 PM.
Group A:
July 26
CS Sfaxien - Al Shorta 0-1
Esperance de Tunis - Al Ittihad
July 30
CS Sfaxien - Al Ittihad
Esperance de Tunis - Al Shorta
August 2
Esperance de Tunis - CS Sfaxien
Al Ittihad - Al Shorta