Tunisia: FM Discusses With Russian Counterpart in Moscow Means of Importing Grain At Preferential Prices

27 July 2023
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Minister of Foreign Affairs, Migration, and Tunisians Abroad Nabil Ammar held talks with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov in Moscow on Thursday, on the sidelines of the Russia-Africa Economic and Humanitarian Forum 2023 that commenced on July 27, in Russia.

During the meeting, Nabil Ammar emphasised Tunisia's need to import substantial quantities of Russian grain and fertilisers, urging his counterpart to «support Tunisia's efforts in this regard to secure preferential prices."

On this occasion, the two ministers reviewed the opportunities available to strengthen cooperation across various domains, increase the frequency of high-level visits, and work towards promptly convening the 8th edition of the joint government commission.

Both sides agreed to enhance bilateral cooperation to meet the aspirations of their respective peoples and intensify reciprocal visits.

Tunisia is taking part in the second edition of the Russia-Africa Summit, held July 27 and 28 in Saint Petersburg, Russia.

President Kais Saied has entrusted FM Ammar with leading the Tunisian delegation to this summit, held under the theme «For peace, security and development.»

According to organisers, 49 delegations representing the African continent will participate in this second summit. The first was held in 2019 in Sochi, Russia.

