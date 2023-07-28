South Africa: SA's Annual Factory Gate Prices Slow Significantly in June in Latest Sign Inflation Being Brought to Heel

27 July 2023
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Ed Stoddard

South Africa's Producer Price Index slowed significantly to 4.8% in the year to June -- its slowest read since February 2021 -- from 7.3% in May. Price pressures remain, but they are clearly abating, providing the South African Reserve Bank with space to hold rates steady.

At 4.8%, the June Producer Price Index (PPI) read fell well short of Bloomberg consensus expectations of 5.8%. Pointedly, food product inflation slowed to 8.0% from 8.8% in May. And on a monthly basis, PPI fell by 0.3%, pulled down by a 1.6% month-on-month decrease in coke, petroleum, chemical, rubber and plastic products.

This was the lowest PPI read since February 2021, when it was 4.0%. It accelerated sharply from there, reaching 18.0% in July last year.

Following in the wake of consumer price data last week which showed that CPI braked to 5.4% in June -- falling within the SA Reserve Bank's 3%-6% target range for the first time in 14 months -- from 6.3% in May, the PPI number provides the central bank with further space to keep holding rates steady.

The SA Reserve Bank last week kept its key repo rate unchanged at 8.25% and the prime lending rate at 11.75% -- after 475 basis points worth of hikes since November 2021 -- and if inflation keeps slowing, it will have little reason to hike again.

"Have interest rates peaked? The answer is a resounding no," SA Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago warned last week. But further...

