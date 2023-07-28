Namibia: Shikongo's Docket Not Yet in PG's Hands

Nearly eight months after Namibian Police inspector general Joseph Shikongo was involved in a head-on collision in which three people travelling in the other vehicle died, prosecutor general Martha Imalwa says the docket has not reached her office in Windhoek.

However, deputy inspector general Elias Mutota yesterday told The Namibian that the docket was submitted at the deputy prosecutor general's office at Ondangwa on 30 June.

"It was submitted at Ondangwa because the incident happened in the jurisdiction of the Ondangwa Magistrate's Court," Mutota said.

Speaking to The Namibian on Tuesday, Imalwa said: "Ask them. Who did they give it to? They must always tell the truth. If it was given, it was perhaps given to my deputy's office at Oshakati High Court, but I, personally, haven't seen it," she said.

Deputy prosecutor general Lucious Matota at Oshakati High Court told The Namibian yesterday that he has not seen the docket, as he is on compassionate leave.

The police were investigating Shikongo for alleged culpable homicide, reckless driving and negligent driving after he was involved in the head-on collision in December last year.

Three occupants of the sedan - Frans Ndengu, Stefanus Lukas and Sofia Ananias - died at the scene of the accident along the Ondangwa-Oshikango road.

Mutota told The Namibian in May that the docket would be forwarded to the office of the prosecutor general in June.

Ester Ndengu, Frans' sister, said she felt intimidated by the police after she allegedly visited Swakopmund Police Station last week.

She said she visited the police station to ask the station commander about the status of the police investigation in the case, as Mutota allegedly informed her brother to ask at any nearby police station.

She and her cousin decided to go to Swakopmund Police Station to enquire. When they got there, police officers allegedly took photos of her identification document and asked her where she works, her erf number and when she intended to leave Swakopmund.

"I don't know what they want to do with that information. I'm afraid. Should anything happen to me, the police should be held accountable," she said.

A source at the police station said the photos of the ID card were taken to confirm whether Ndengu was indeed who she claimed to be.

The source denied Ndengu was asked when she was leaving town.