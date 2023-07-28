Namibia: Commonwealth Youth Team Ready

Maqonda Ndlovu

Namibia's Commonwealth Youth Team is busy at work preparing for the 2023 Commonwealth Youth Games Scheduled for Trinidad and Tobago from 4 to 11 August 2023.

Speaking to New Era Sport yesterday, Chef de Mission of the team, Joseph Amakali, said the preparations are going well.

"In terms of logistical preparations, we are on track, and the little that we still have outstanding is just sorting out a few arrangements with the host country, which we will finalise this Friday (tomorrow)," Amakali said.

He added that each sport code is taking care of their athletes' preparation, and so far they have not had any injuries or setbacks, and they are hoping to stay as is until departure day.

When quizzed on the selection of the team, Amakali said the selection procedure was handled by the respective national federations through various competitions, and they submitted the names of the selected athletes to the Namibia National Olympic Committee (NNOC).

There are 13 athletes and seven officials.

"The officials' list consists of me, NNOC secretary general Joan Smit, who will act as the team's safeguarding officer, and five coaches who are also playing the role of team managers at the same time," Amakali explained.

The team is scheduled to leave on July 31, 2023.

On expectations, Amakali said he believes the athletes will give their best, since for many of them, this will be their first time competing at such a high level competition.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Sport Children By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The seventh Commonwealth Youth Games will take place on the Islands of Trinidad and Tobago, with more than 1000 athletes and para athletes between the ages of 14 and 18 expected to participate in seven sports managed by more than 500 officials.

Trinidad and Tobago were initially awarded the 2021 Commonwealth Youth Games in June 2019, but the Games were postponed due to the impact of the Covid pandemic on the international sporting calendar.

Namibian athletes for the Commonwealth Youth Games

Swimming: Jose Canjulo and Oliver Durand.

Coach: Jane Rosamund Samson.

Triathlon: Maja Brinkman, Chloe Rossouw, Fourie Steyn, and Nathan Chase.

Coach: Adele de la Rey.

Cycling: Adrian Key and Thenus van der Westhuizen.

Coach: Jafet Amukushu.

Athletics: Naomi Schmidt, Magano Naseb, Josia Katroli, Nyanyukweni Frans, Martha Nengola, and Alvina Iita.

Coach: Goldey Isaaks.