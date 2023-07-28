Namibia: Geingob Hospitalised for Follow-Up Procedure

27 July 2023
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Donald Matthys

Following his aortic valve procedure in South Africa last month, president Hage Geingob has been admitted to a local hospital for a follow-up procedure, the Presidency announced on Thursday.

Last month, the Presidency said aortic stenosis, though a serious heart defect, has remained asymptomatic in Geingob so far.

Mild aortic stenosis is a defect that could narrow the aortic valve opening and restrict blood flow from the heart into the aorta.

"The president is in good spirits and will be discharged on Friday, after which he will resume his official duties on 2 August," the Presidency said.

