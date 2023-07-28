Namibia, Us Sign N$177m Deal to Develop Farmer Cooperatives

Namibia and the United States (US) have signed a five-year agreement to promote the development of farmer cooperatives.

US ambassador to Namibia Randy Berry said this yesterday at a media round-table discussion in Windhoek.

The agreement involves a co-funding initiative of US$10 million (about N$177 million at the current exchange rate) and aims to foster the growth of farmers' cooperatives, producer associations, and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in rural areas.

The ultimate goal is to enhance their competitiveness in national, regional, and international markets.

"During the US Africa Leaders Summit in December last year, the US African Development Foundation and the Namibian government, through the Ministry of Industrialisation and Trade, signed a five-year, US$10 million co-funding agreement," he said.

Berry emphasised that the commercial relationship between the US and Namibia is flourishing, with several recent successes.

He also said US Global AIDS coordinator Dr John Nkengasong has been working closely with the Namibian government and other partners to develop strategies for achieving and sustaining the 95-95-95 HIV-AIDS target.

"During his visit, Nkengasong announced that the US President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (Pepfar) will provide funding valued at US$88 million (about N$1,5 billion at the current exchange that) to support the national HIV/tuberculosis (TB) response for the year 2023," Barry said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Food and Agriculture Namibia Agribusiness By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He said this funding is instrumental in helping Namibia achieve its goals of reaching the Joint United Nations Programme on HIV-AIDS' 95-95-95 targets and ending HIV as a public health threat by 2030.

Berry also mentioned upcoming engagements aimed at strengthening bilateral ties between the two nations.

He said Atlantic Cooperation in the Bureau of Oceans and International Environmental and Scientific Affairs senior coordinator Jessye Lapenn will be meeting with marine stakeholders today.

"She will be engaging with various stakeholders focusing on the maritime law enforcement and governance, sustainable ocean-based economies, and climate and environmental challenges," he said.

Additionally, the US embassy plans to host vice presidents for research from various American universities next week.

The primary purpose of this event is to promote and strengthen partnerships in the fields of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics and education.