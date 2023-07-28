Namibia: Food Safety Training Launched

Food manufacturers and service providers received training on food safety compliance at Walvis Bay yesterday offered by Iyalago Food Assurance Consultants.

The training aimed at equipping small and medium enterprises stakeholders in the food industry with skills and information needed to fulfil the requirements for accessing retail markets.

The Walvis Bay-based company is owned by food safety experts Vera Iiyambo and Ruth Martinez Lago.

Topics covered in the training include food contamination, food preservation, and monitoring and testing, amongst others.

Lago encouraged individuals and companies to familiarise themselves with food safety.

"As small business owners and operators, you hold a significant responsibility in safeguarding public health and by participating in this training, you have taken a proactive step towards fulfilling that responsibility. Your dedication to learning and upholding these practices sets a shining example for others in the industry. Each one of you play an integral role in shaping the food landscape, not just for your businesses, but also for the community. Your commitment to food safety will undoubtedly have a positive ripple effect, fostering trust and confidence in your products," she said.

The chairperson of the Walvis Bay Town Council management committee, Richard Hoaeb, who officiated the event, said food safety should be a collective responsibility, as compliance protects public health and consumer interests.

Hoaeb said workshops relating to food safety are, therefore, necessary in addressing the challenges faced by small and medium-sized enterprises in achieving food safety compliance.

"It is essential for businesses to understand the risks associated with their operations and take appropriate measures to mitigate them. Small and medium enterprises do not only safeguard the health and well-being of consumers, but also enhance their own reputation and build trust and long-term sustainability in relation to food safety compliance, " he said.

Training sessions are also planned for Windhoek and Ongwediva.

Iyalago Food Assurance Consultants was established six years ago and offers courses in food safety management systems.

The academy aims at creating a food safety culture for organisations and individuals in the food business and helps clients to produce safe food for consumers through innovative and updated information on food safety and other related topics.