Ethiopia: Ethio-South Africa Experts Meetings Kicks Off in Addis Ababa

Addis Ababa, — The Sixth Session of the Ethiopia-South Africa Joint Ministerial Commission Senior Experts meeting kicked off today in Addis Ababa.

In his opening remarks, the Director General of African Affairs of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia, Ambassador Fisseha Shawl stated, Ethiopia and South Africa enjoy longstanding diplomatic relations that date back to the days of the Anti-Apartheid movement in the Southern African nation.

Ethiopia is keen on further strengthening the ties, the Director General underscored.

He said, the experts' deliberations would allow to reflect on the existing areas cooperation and to further explore new areas of possible cooperation.

Acting Deputy Director-General for African Affairs at the Department of International relations and Cooperation South Africa, Tselane Mokuena, on her part noted, the longstanding relations between the two countries dating back to anti-colonial and anti-apartheid struggles.

Mokuena said, Ethiopia served as a home to South African independence struggle heroes including the late Nelson Mandela.

She also commended the achievements of the Pretoria Peace Agreement.

The Acting Deputy Director General concluded her remarks by calling upon the participants to strive towards the elevation of the relations to the highest level, according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs.