Ethiopia, Russia Ink Agreement to Jointly Establish Biological Research Center

Addis Ababa — :- Ethiopia and Russia have signed agreement which enables the countries to jointly establish a biological research center.

Innovation and Technology Minister Belete Mola and Russia's Science and Higher Education Minister Valery Falkov signed the agreement today.

Russian researchers had been conducting biological related researches over the past 35 years in Ethiopia.

This agreement will help to expand the scope of those researches and make them institutional so as to enable Ethiopia reap the benefits it deserves from the sector, Innovation and Technology Minister Belete Mola said.

The center is expected to enhance the transfer of knowledge and technologies in the sector when it becomes operational, it was indicated.

The agreement was made following deliberations carried out between the officials and experts of the two countries.