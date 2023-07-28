Tunisia: Urgent Measures to Address Impact of Fire On Bizerte Drawbridge

Tunis/Tunisia — A series of urgent measures were taken on Thursday in Bizerte aimed at expediting the restoration of normal working conditions at the commercial port in the aftermath of the fire that broke out on Wednesday on the adjacent drawbridge.

During a working session held on Thursday by the committee for disaster management, Bizerte Governor Samir Abdellaoui urged local authorities to finalise the technical and financial assessment report related to the impact of the fire and to propose appropriate solutions by next Tuesday in order to fully restore the functionality of the drawbridge.

Abdellaoui stressed the need for continued vigilance and efforts to secure the drawbridge area and ensure the safety of users. He commended the efforts made by all involved parties and the positive response from citizens and other societal components towards the urgent measures adopted to mitigate the consequences of the incident.

A fire had broken out on Wednesday at one of the control stations of the Bizerte drawbridge due to an electrical short circuit, according to technical services responsible for the structure.