Tunis/Tunisia — The Carthage cruise ship, Thursday, docked at the Commercial Port of Zarzis following its trip from Marseille with 1,628 passengers and 637 vehicles on board.

Port Manager Anis Zaned said this is the third and last one-way crossing for passengers in addition to three round-trip crossings.

The Port of Zarzis is expected to ensure the transit of 12,000 travelers, from June 20 to September 16.