Angola: Us Reiterates Support for People With Disabilities in Angola

Luanda — The United States of America (USA) will continue to work with Angola to help the inclusion of disabled people through sport, the US ambassador to the country, Tulinabo Mushingi, said Wednesday in Luanda.

The diplomat, who attended the ceremony to award certificates of merit to participants of a training session held in the US, recognised that the inclusion of people with disabilities is not limited to sport.

He states the need to ensure that they have access to education, economic opportunities so that they feel safe in the communities they live.

To this, Mr. Tulinabo Mushingi, who is also the US ambassador to the Republic of Sao Tome e Principe said that it is necessary strong structures and governance of quality and advocated the need to continue cooperation between the two states as the decision makers and key element for change

For the secretary of State for Sports, Teresa Ulundo, the inclusion of people with disabilities in all parts of the community, particularly in sport, is also a priority of the Angolan government.

She recalled that given the commitment of the government through the Ministry of Youth and Sports, currently in Angola the good results verified in sport express the success of the work done.

The governor pointed to former sprinter José Sayovo, who won gold medals at the Paralympic Games, World Tournaments, as well as the National Amputee Team, who are champion and runner-up in the world, as examples.

The inclusive social programme held on the occasion of the 33rd anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), marked on 26 July, was attended by representatives from Angola, São Tomé and Príncipe and Mozambique.

José Sayovo (world record holder in the 100, 200 and 400 metres at the Athens 2004 Paralympic Games), guide athlete Daniel Cardoso, the president of the Huambo Paralympic Association, Jaime Chilala, Brazilian Jiu Jitsu world champion Osleny Thomas and four physical education teachers are the athletes who took part in the training. BSV/MC/MRA/jmc