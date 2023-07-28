Kenya: Safaricom Announces Outages on M-Pesa, Safaricom Apps

Nairobi — Safaricom has announced that M-Pesa services on its apps are currently unavailable.

It said that mobile money services are down on the M-Pesa and Safaricom apps.

However, M-Pesa services are working as usual on the SIM card tool kit as well as the USSD code.

The hitch has also affected services across the board, with electricity service provider Kenya Power reporting outages from its service provider.

The hitch has affected services across board with electricity service provider Kenya Power coming out to acknowledge the hitch citing network breakdown from its service provider.

"Consequently, some of our services such as the purchase of prepaid tokens through M-Pesa and USSD Code *977# are unavailable. However, customers can purchase tokens from our banking halls, Airtel Money, and authorised banks," read a statement from Kenya power seen by Capital FM.

The electricity provider says that they are in top gear to salvage the situation alongside Safaricom to restore the affected services as soon as possible.

It however remains unclear what could have caused the hitch leading to the stall in the MPesa app, a factor that could see several services brought a halt.