Kenya: Azimio to Hold Service for Police Brutality Victims

Nairobi — The Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Coalition is on Friday scheduled to hold an interdenominational service in honor of the victims who lost their lives during the opposition protest demanding the government to address the high cost of living.

National Assembly Minority Leader, Opiyo Wandayi, noted that the leaders of the coalition will outline the future plan of action, including efforts to call for tax reduction and address other related issues.

In response to the loss of lives and injuries during the demonstrations, the Opposition Coalition decided to suspend the protests as a sign of mourning, while Azimio accused the police of using excessive force during the incidents.

"The leadership of the Azimio Coalition will be giving direction to the nation in terms of the next plans especially beginning next week," he said.

Wandayi stated that the Opposition Coalition will be launching a citizen emergency fund aimed at cushioning victims of the anti-government protests.

"The fund is going to be handy in terms of addressing the needs of all who were suffering injuries and were lying in hospital. It will also offset other bills associated with burials of those who unfortunately lost their lives," the Minority Leader said.

According to the Azimio-led coalition, more than 50 people lost their lives during the protests held on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday last week.

Organized by Odinga, the protests specifically called for the withdrawal of the Finance Act, which the coalition deems to impose excessively high tax measures on Kenyans.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The government has not provided official records regarding the exact number of casualties or injuries resulting from the protests.

However, Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo confirmed that a police officer was killed, and various properties, including police stations, were destroyed during the demonstrations.

The coalition remains steadfast in seeking justice for the victims and has stated its intention to petition the International Criminal Court (ICC) based in The Hague.

Vigils were held in Nairobi, Kisumu, Mombasa, Nakuru, Homa Bay, Siaya, and other affected towns where police attempted to quell the riots.

Governors, MPs, Senators, and local leaders led the vigils, with Odinga overseeing the main activities in Nairobi, where they visited hospitals without police restrictions.

The Nairobi event at the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Foundation also saw the attendance of former Defence Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa, Kilifi Senator Stewart Maddzayo, Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna, and other notable figures.

During the event, Wamalwa provided a detailed account of how the victims, including children, were shot, presenting a harrowing picture that has placed the police in a challenging position.

"It is something Kenyans will never forget," Wamalwa said, blaming the police "We have visited victims in hospital some shot in the head, stomach, and other parts of the body."