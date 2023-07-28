Kenya: After Seven Years and Nine Months, Midfielder Jackson Macharia Leaves Tusker

Nairobi — Midfielder Jackson Macharia has departed FKF Premier League side Tusker FC after seven years and nine months, with the club starting off on its rebuild, where several senior players are expected to exit.

The midfielder joined the 12-time Premier League champions in November 2015, and has gone on to win two league titles and the Cup in his first season.

The club confirmed Macharia's departure, thanking him for his services.

He is the third player that the team has confirmed will be leaving, after Tanzanian defender Kalos Kirenge and right back Kevin Monyi who was signed from the defunct Western Stima.

Speaking to Capital Sports, Macharia said he was happy and delighted with his time at the club, and says it was time to search for a new challenge.

"Tusker has made me who I am. I have made progress so far in my life because of what Tusker has offered me. This is like home for me and though I leave with a heavy heart, I am pleased with what I achieved," the dreadlocked midfielder stated.

Macharia won the league and Cup double in his first season in 2016, and won his second piece of silverware with the club in 2021.

He has so far received several approaches from various clubs, but is yet to make a decision on his next station.

He had signed a short term contract with Tusker at the start of the year, but has not renewed it after it lapsed.