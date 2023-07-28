Kenya: President Ruto Announces Release of Sh32 Billion Shareable Revenue for Counties

27 July 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Lamu — President William Ruto announces that Sh32 billion shareable revenue for counties for this month of July 2023, to be disbursed to counties today.

Also Kshs 2.3B will be disbursed today to all cash transfer beneficiaries under the social protection program, for July 2023, across the country.

"I promised that there's no way we can pay ourselves salaries before paying stipends for the vulnerable." President Ruto

The President made the announcement during the official opening of the Lamu County Commissioner's Office in Mokowe.

For various communities across Kenya, fishing is the dominant economic activity. Providing equipment, training, research and value addition to fishermen is a way of maximising the blue economy, boosting incomes and growing prosperity.

He also Issued cheques to the local fishing community at Mokowe, Lamu County. - Presidential Communication Service

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.