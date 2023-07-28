Kenya: President Ruto Announces Release of Sh32 Billion Shareable Revenue for Counties

Lamu — President William Ruto announces that Sh32 billion shareable revenue for counties for this month of July 2023, to be disbursed to counties today.

Also Kshs 2.3B will be disbursed today to all cash transfer beneficiaries under the social protection program, for July 2023, across the country.

"I promised that there's no way we can pay ourselves salaries before paying stipends for the vulnerable." President Ruto

The President made the announcement during the official opening of the Lamu County Commissioner's Office in Mokowe.

For various communities across Kenya, fishing is the dominant economic activity. Providing equipment, training, research and value addition to fishermen is a way of maximising the blue economy, boosting incomes and growing prosperity.

He also Issued cheques to the local fishing community at Mokowe, Lamu County. - Presidential Communication Service