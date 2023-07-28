Ethiopia: Over 50,000 Tigray Region Ex-Combatants Successfully Demobilized - Gen. Tadesse

27 July 2023
Addis Standard (Addis Ababa)

Addis Abeba — Over 50,000 former combatants of the Tigray region's military have been demobilized in the initial phase, according to General Tadesse Werede, deputy president of Tigray interim administration, and head of the cabinet secretariat for peace and security.

During a briefing with regional media on Wednesday, General Tadesse explained that the demobilization process is a practical implementation of the Pretoria Peace Agreement, carried out in its own way and with full commitment.

In November 2022, a peace deal was signed between the Ethiopian government and the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) that ended the two-year-long war in Northern Ethiopia. This agreement was signed in Pretoria, South Africa, followed by the executive plan for its implementation, signed in Nairobi, Kenya.

On 10 January 2023, the African Union's Monitoring, Verification, and Compliance Mission (MVCM) team, appointed for oversight purposes, have confirmed the start of the disarmament process as Tigrayan combatants handed over heavy weapons to the Ethiopian National Defense Forces. On 26 May, as part of continued disarmament process, the Tigrayan forces handed-over group weapons in the presence of representatives of the African Union MVCM at a special place called Lachi, near Mekelle city.

Read the original article on Addis Standard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Addis Standard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.