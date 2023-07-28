Zimbabwe: High Court Disqualifies 12 CCC Aspiring MPs in Bulawayo

27 July 2023
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Reason Razao

Bulawayo High Court Judge Justice Bongani Ndlovu has ordered that 12 Citizens Coalition for Change and other opposition members be struck off the ballot after they failed to tender their nomination papers on time on June 21.

In a ruling delivered on his behalf by Justice Nokuthula Moyo, Ndlovu upheld a challenge by Zanu PF activists, who argued that the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) breached electoral regulations after the governing body accepted opposition parties nomination papers after deadline.

The disqualified CCC candidates are Surrender Kapoikulu (Bulawayo Central), Minenhle Ntandoyenkosi Gumede (Bulawayo North), Nicola Watson (Bulawayo South), Raphael Sibanda (Cowdray Park), Collins Discent Bajila (Emakhandeni/Luveve), Tshuma Dingilizwe (Entumbane/Njube), Prince Dube (Entumbane/ Njube), Dereck Gono (Lobengula/Magwegwe), Desmond Makaza (Mpopoma/Mzilikazi), Obert Manduna (Nketa), Desire Moyo (Nkulumane), Soneni Moyo (Pelandaba/Tshabalala), Gift Siziba (Pelandaba/Tshabalala), Sichelesile Mahlangu (Pumula) and Albert Mhlanga (Pumula).

Other parties affected by the ruling are ZAPU, Free Zim Congress and the Zimbabwe African National Congress as well as an independent candidate.

More to follow...

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.