Zimbabwe: High Court Disqualifies 12 CCC Aspiring MPs in Bulawayo

Bulawayo High Court Judge Justice Bongani Ndlovu has ordered that 12 Citizens Coalition for Change and other opposition members be struck off the ballot after they failed to tender their nomination papers on time on June 21.

In a ruling delivered on his behalf by Justice Nokuthula Moyo, Ndlovu upheld a challenge by Zanu PF activists, who argued that the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) breached electoral regulations after the governing body accepted opposition parties nomination papers after deadline.

The disqualified CCC candidates are Surrender Kapoikulu (Bulawayo Central), Minenhle Ntandoyenkosi Gumede (Bulawayo North), Nicola Watson (Bulawayo South), Raphael Sibanda (Cowdray Park), Collins Discent Bajila (Emakhandeni/Luveve), Tshuma Dingilizwe (Entumbane/Njube), Prince Dube (Entumbane/ Njube), Dereck Gono (Lobengula/Magwegwe), Desmond Makaza (Mpopoma/Mzilikazi), Obert Manduna (Nketa), Desire Moyo (Nkulumane), Soneni Moyo (Pelandaba/Tshabalala), Gift Siziba (Pelandaba/Tshabalala), Sichelesile Mahlangu (Pumula) and Albert Mhlanga (Pumula).

Other parties affected by the ruling are ZAPU, Free Zim Congress and the Zimbabwe African National Congress as well as an independent candidate.

More to follow...