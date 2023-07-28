Africa: Russia-Africa Summit - Benabderrahmane Meets Deputy Chairman of Transitional Sovereign Council of Sudan

27 July 2023
Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)

St Petersburg, Russia — Prime Minister, Aïmene Benabderrahmane, held talks on Thursday with the Vice-Chairman of the Transitional Sovereign Council of the Republic of Sudan, Malik Agar, on the sidelines of his participation, as the representative of President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, in the work of the "Russia-Africa" Summit in Saint Petersburg.

The meeting was an opportunity to discuss the fraternal relations between the two countries and peoples, and to exchange views on efforts to overcome the crisis in Sudan.

Participants in the Summit and the Economic and Humanitarian Forum will spend two days examining the prospects for cooperation and the multi-faceted strategic partnership between the African States and Russia.

The Summit will result in the adoption of a number of cooperation documents and an action plan for the Russian-African Partnership Forum 2023-2026.

Read the original article on Algerie Presse Service.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Algerie Presse Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.