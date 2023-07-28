Africa: Russia-Africa Summit - Benabderrahmane Meets Deputy Chairman of Transitional Sovereign Council of Sudan

St Petersburg, Russia — Prime Minister, Aïmene Benabderrahmane, held talks on Thursday with the Vice-Chairman of the Transitional Sovereign Council of the Republic of Sudan, Malik Agar, on the sidelines of his participation, as the representative of President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, in the work of the "Russia-Africa" Summit in Saint Petersburg.

The meeting was an opportunity to discuss the fraternal relations between the two countries and peoples, and to exchange views on efforts to overcome the crisis in Sudan.

Participants in the Summit and the Economic and Humanitarian Forum will spend two days examining the prospects for cooperation and the multi-faceted strategic partnership between the African States and Russia.

The Summit will result in the adoption of a number of cooperation documents and an action plan for the Russian-African Partnership Forum 2023-2026.