Africa: Do or Die Argentina Clash for Banyana

The Sasol-sponsored South African senior women's national team lost their opening tournament match against Sweden on Sunday (23 July 2023) and now have their eyes set on getting maximum points against Argentina when the two nations lock horns at the Dunedin Stadium (kickoff 02:00am RSA time).

Ellis admitted that their second outing in the tournament will be a difficult encounter, but she insisted her charges are up to the task

"After such a magnificent performance against Sweden, we took a lot of positives out of the match and I think we were definitely very sound until right at the end. We also created many opportunities and going into this game against Argentina, it is a must-win. We must not only win but we must score goals to give us a realistic chance in the last match," said Ellis.

"We have analysed them, and I am sure they have analysed us. But we have taken the positives and we have added to that to see how we can be better."

The two nations will be playing against each other for the first time, with both coming from defeats in their opening matches at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup.

Banyana will wrap up the group stages against Italy on 2 August 2023 at the Wellington Regional Stadium.

