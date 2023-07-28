South Africa: Western Cape Department of Cultural Affairs and Sport Hosts Netball World Cup At Public Viewing Centres

27 July 2023
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

Support the Netball World Cup at public viewing centres across the province

The highly anticipated Netball World Cup starts in Cape Town on Friday, 28 July 2023. This tournament will not only be the first to be hosted on African soil, but it will also play an important role in giving the local economy a boost of an estimated R68 million.

While all matches are being played in Cape Town, the Western Cape Department of Cultural Affairs and Sport (DCAS) has partnered with municipalities across the province to host public viewing centres, so that residents everywhere can have access to watching the live matches.

Western Cape Minister of Cultural Affairs and Sport, Anroux Marais said: "We encourage members of communities across the province to use these public viewing centres to support our Spar Proteas as they compete for the World Cup. We have seen the unique atmospheres that these centre can bring at past events and we hope to see the same enthusiasm for this event! Thank you to all the municipalities for their support in hosting these centres."

The following viewing centres will be available:

Eden

Mossel Bay - Kwanonqaba Asla Park Thusong centre

George - Rosemore Stadium

Bitou - Kurland Community Centre

Riversdale - Thusong Centre

Knysna - Safe Hub, White Location Community Centre

Central Karoo

Laingsburg - Thusong Centre

Beaufort West - Thusong Centre

Prince Albert - Sidwell Williams Hall

Overberg

Swellendam - Thusong Centre

Caledon - Victoria Hall

Overstrand - Hermanus Hawston Thusong Centre

Cape Winelands

Langeberg - Kallie De Wet sport Field/hall

Paarl East - Thusong Centre (open from Sunday, 29 July 2023)

Witzenberg - Ceres

West Coast

Saldanha Bay Multi-Purpose Centre

Mooresberg - Rosenhof Community Hall

Malmesbury - Score Facility

Darling - Community Hall

DCAS hopes to see communities come out in numbers to make use of the opportunities to watch the live matches during the World Cup.

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.