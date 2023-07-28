South Africa: Western Cape Department of Cultural Affairs and Sport Hosts Netball World Cup At Public Viewing Centres

Support the Netball World Cup at public viewing centres across the province
The highly anticipated Netball World Cup starts in Cape Town on Friday, 28 July 2023. This tournament will not only be the first to be hosted on African soil, but it will also play an important role in giving the local economy a boost of an estimated R68 million.
While all matches are being played in Cape Town, the Western Cape Department of Cultural Affairs and Sport (DCAS) has partnered with municipalities across the province to host public viewing centres, so that residents everywhere can have access to watching the live matches.
Western Cape Minister of Cultural Affairs and Sport, Anroux Marais said: "We encourage members of communities across the province to use these public viewing centres to support our Spar Proteas as they compete for the World Cup. We have seen the unique atmospheres that these centre can bring at past events and we hope to see the same enthusiasm for this event! Thank you to all the municipalities for their support in hosting these centres."
The following viewing centres will be available:
Eden
Mossel Bay - Kwanonqaba Asla Park Thusong centre
George - Rosemore Stadium
Bitou - Kurland Community Centre
Riversdale - Thusong Centre
Knysna - Safe Hub, White Location Community Centre
Central Karoo
Laingsburg - Thusong Centre
Beaufort West - Thusong Centre
Prince Albert - Sidwell Williams Hall
Overberg
Swellendam - Thusong Centre
Caledon - Victoria Hall
Overstrand - Hermanus Hawston Thusong Centre
Cape Winelands
Langeberg - Kallie De Wet sport Field/hall
Paarl East - Thusong Centre (open from Sunday, 29 July 2023)
Witzenberg - Ceres
West Coast
Saldanha Bay Multi-Purpose Centre
Mooresberg - Rosenhof Community Hall
Malmesbury - Score Facility
Darling - Community Hall
DCAS hopes to see communities come out in numbers to make use of the opportunities to watch the live matches during the World Cup.