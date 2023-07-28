Somalia: Designating Senior Isis-Somalia Financier

27 July 2023
United States Department of State (Washington, DC)
press release

The United States is designating Abdiweli Mohamed Yusuf, the head of finance for ISIS-Somalia, an ISIS affiliate in Africa that generates revenue ISIS distributes across the continent.

ISIS-Somalia engages in extortion of financial institutions, local businesses, and mobile money service providers, exploiting vulnerabilities in Somalia's institutions to finance its activities, including through mobile money and hawalas.

We remain committed to using our authorities in support of the Federal Government of Somalia and its efforts to counter terrorist financing activities that undermine Somalia's national security and threaten regional stability.

This action is being taken pursuant to Executive Order 13224, as amended, which targets terrorist groups and their supporters

Matthew Miller, Department Spokesperson

Read the original article on State Department.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 United States Department of State. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.