Uganda: Court Issues Arrest Warrants for Besigye, Lubega Makaku

Buganda Road Magistrates Court has ordered for the arrest of the former Forum for Democratic Change Party president Dr. Kizza Besigye and his co- accused Lubega Mukaaku for failing to appear in court for further hearing of a case in which they are accused of threatening violence.

Buganda Road Magistrates Court presided over by grade one Magistrate Asuman Muhumuza issued a warrant as well as criminal summons issued against all their sureties.

This came after the state prosecutor Ivan Kyazze presented the continuous failure of the accused and their sureties to appear before court for further hearing of the case.

However, the defense lawyer, Matovu Musa described the ruling as irregular since the matter had been lost track of since January 27, 2023.

According to court documents, Besigye and Mukaaku are to be produced in court on August 25, 2023.

The prosecution accuses the Dr. Kizza Besigye and Lubega Mukaaku of staging an illegal assembly at Kikuubo Shauriyako parish in Kampala central Division where they allegedly made statements indicating that it would be desirable to demonstrate, an act assumed to cause damage and destruction of property.