Tanzania Defence Minister Flies to Turkey for Military Expo

27 July 2023
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Dailynews Reporter

TURKEY, Istanbul: Tanzania's Minister of Defence, Mr. Innocent Bashungwa, arrived in Turkey on Thursday, to attend the 16th edition of International Defence Industry Fair, IDEF 2023.

Turkey's economic capital and the country's most populous city with more than 15 million inhabitants will bring together 1,461 defence companies at the Tuyap Exhibition and Congress Centre, of which 772 are from more than 50 countries and 689 are Turkish companies.

Bashungwa held talks with his counterpart before touring the international exhibition. A statement from the Ministry, said the Minister's maiden visit to Turkey aimed at strengthening existing bilateral ties between the two African and European countries.

"The history of cooperation between Tanzania and Turkey began in 1979, after Turkey opened its Embassy in Dar es Salaam," read part of the statement. "Cooperation between these two nations is through various fields including economy, defense, education, health, tourism and communication."

