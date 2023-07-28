Angola: President Meets With Church Leaders On Socio-Economic Matters

Luanda — Angolan president João Lourenço Thursday in Luanda addressed the social, economic and political situation in the country, during an audience he granted to the representatives from various recognised churches in Angola.

In the audience, during which the religious leaders raised the social concerns, João Lourenço spoke of a set of the actions underway in the country, aimed to mitigate the impact on the lives of the population.

The President received the leader of the Angolan Christian Forum (FCA) Luís Guimbi, the secretary-general of the Council of Christian Churches of Angola (CICA) Deolinda Dorcas Teca, and the president of the Pentecostal Assembly of God (ADP) Francisco Sebastião.

Reverends Daniel Ntoni Nzinga of the Evangelical Baptist Church of Angola (IEBA) and Estanislau Barros of Evangelical Church of Angola (IEA) also attended the audience.

Reverend Luís Guimbi said to the press that the audience discussed the exchange of information on the current social context of the country, with a focus on maintaining and consolidating peace as well as the stability of the Angolan nation.

While Deolinda Dorcas Teca named the food commodity as well as the role of the churches in the country, as part of the topics analysed at the meeting.

Reverend Francisco Domingos Sebastião said that he expressed the churches availability to cooperate with Executive in the economic matters.

Whereas, Daniel Ntoni Nzinga said that he shared with President João Lourenço issues that have to do with the work of the institution for the benefit of the entire population.

As partners of the State, churches in Angola have sought to develop the role of raising moral of society, in addition to contributing to the process of educating new generations. AFL/AL/ADR/DAN/NIC