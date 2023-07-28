Angola: MPLA Reiterates Unconditional Support for President

Luanda — Ruling MPLA party's Parliamentary Group reiterated Thursday its "unconditional support" to its leader and President of the Republic, João Lourenço, "in the difficult and noble task of leading the destinies of the party and the country".

The support of the MPLA Parliamentary Group for its leader was expressed in the National Assembly, as part of discussion and vote on the General State Account (CGE) for the 2021 fiscal year.

In its Political Statement, read by MP Kilamba Van-Dúnem, the MPLA referred to UNITA's initiative to remove the President João Lourenço from the office, on the grounds of violation of the Constitution.

The ruling party argues that UNITA position "has no political, legal, procedural or regimental legs to walk , due to the fact that there are no actions or omissions by the President that justify resorting to article 129 of the Constitution".

According to the MP, although it is understandable from the point of view of political action, "it is notorious that the leadership of UNITA did not have the courage to give face to the political initiative of dismissal, having chosen to hide in the cassock of your parliamentary group".

MPLA deputy appealed to citizens in general to maintain serenity and with the firm purpose of consolidating the principles of unity and cohesion.

The MPLA Parliamentary Group found that UNITA's initiative only pursues the continuous intention of discrediting the legally established State institutions, considering such an act a serious threat to democracy and the rule of law.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Angola Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"We cannot and will not allow our young democracy to be irresponsibly endangered and we will do everything to ensure that the rule of law is respected and that citizens' rights are preserved," he said.

According to the politician, UNITA itself which on Tuesday and Thursday rejected the legitimacy of the President and National Assembly, emerged from the August 2022 elections, is the same UNITA that on Monday, Wednesday and Friday uses the parliamentary group in the same National Assembly, described as illegitimate, to remove the elected President of the Republic.

"We are very close to the scenario of the same UNITA that fought the institutions in a fratricidal war while maintaining a parliamentary mandate with 70 MPs", he stressed.

Deputy Kilamba Van-Dúnem noted that the MPLA parliamentary group, realising where UNITA's initiative intends to reach, will act with serenity and in accordance with the Constitution and the parliamentary regiment.

Just as any political force in this parliament has the right to vote against the General State Account, said the politician, the MPLA Parliamentary Group is also entitled to vote against any initiative submitted to the National Assembly.

As for the General State Account (CGE) for the 2021 fiscal year, he noted that it presents significant methodological and technical quality improvements compared to previous years.

He considers it an objective reality that, for more than a decade, the drafting of the CGE has improved substantially, starting to present with greater rigor and more transparency and regularity the document on the management of public affairs. DC/AL/ADR/NIC