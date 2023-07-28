Seychelles' President Sends Condolence Message Upon Passing of Sheikh Saeed of UAE

27 July 2023
Seychelles News Agency (Victoria)

The President of Seychelles, Wavel Ramkalawan, has sent a message of condolence to Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Abu Dhabi, following the passing of his brother, Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

According to the Department of Foreign Affairs, in his message, Ramkalawan, said, "We are deeply saddened to learn of His Highness Sheikh Saeed's passing. He was a respected leader, who will be remembered for his humility, compassion and generosity. His dedication to the development of the UAE and his commitment to promoting cooperation in the region will be remembered by all who knew him."

Ramkalawan said that "on behalf of the people of Seychelles, I extend our heartfelt condolences to you and your family. We know that your loss is a great one, and we share your grief."

Sheikh Saeed, who was suffering from a health problem, passed away on Thursday.

The Khaleej Times news service from Dubai said that: "The Presidential Court announced a three-day mourning period, with flags flown at half-mast across the country, from today, Thursday, July 27, until the end of Saturday, July 29."

