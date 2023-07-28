Uganda: NSSF Drags NGO Director to Court Over Shs 400million

A Chief Magistrates Court in Lira City has charged an executive director of Global Forum for Development, a non-governmental organization for failing to pay employees' NSSF benefits.

Dr Morris Chris Ongom, the Executive Director of Global forum for Development (GLOFORD) and Global Institute of Innovations appeared before the Lira chief magistrate, Samson Abiti Loum to face 16 different cases filed by the National Social Security Fund (NSSF).

It is alleged that Dr Ongom failed to pay due contributions for his employees totaling to over Shs 400 million to the National Social Security Funds in specific months of 2019 to 2021.

For instance, the Court heard that Global Institute of Innovation, being an eligible employer between the months of July 2020 to June 2021 failed to remit social security contributions of Shs10,915,500.

Prosecution led by the Resident State Attorney, Jonathan Okello told court the same contribution attracted a statutory penalty of more than Shs 31 Million that the organisation failed to pay.

Dr Ongom was charged with 16 different cases related to non-remittance of employees NSSF contribution. Chief Magistrate Abiti, however, granted the accused a cash bail of Shs500,000, and Shs1 million non-cash bail for each of the four sureties presented in court.

The Chief Magistrate, Abiti, ruled the accused be released on bail as he waits to return before the same court on 2nd and 10th of August 2023. This was after the defense lawyer, Lillian Atala prayed that the accused person be granted the constitutional right of bail.