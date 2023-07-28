Uganda: Among Urges Parliament to Treat Nab Petition With Urgency, Livelihoods At Stake

The Speaker of Parliament, Anita Annet Among, has instructed the Parliamentary Committee on ICT and National Guidance to give due consideration to a petition submitted by the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB).

The petition protests the directive mandating that all government advertising must be exclusively carried on UBC and New Vision platforms.

The Speaker expressed concerns over the implications of the directive, stating that it contradicts the government's policy of engaging with private media houses for advertising purposes. As a result, the petition has been referred to the Parliamentary committee for meticulous scrutiny.

Legislators from various political backgrounds welcomed the decision to have the committee examine the matter closely, as they believe it will help identify the gaps in the President's directive.

Furthermore, the lawmakers criticized the office of the Attorney General for not providing appropriate counsel to the President before issuing a directive that appears to discriminate against the private sector. The directive, if implemented as is, could have a detrimental impact on private media houses, stifling their revenue streams.

The passionate legislators have also called on the committee to delve into the motives behind the individuals who approached the President to advocate for the directive in question. Understanding the rationale behind such a decision is crucial to shed light on the potential vested interests that may have influenced the directive.

The Parliamentary Committee on ICT and National Guidance has been given a 45-day timeframe to process the petition. During this period, media players from various organisations are expected to make submissions and provide insights into their experiences and concerns.

The outcome of the committee's thorough investigation will be presented to Parliament for debate and approval. As this issue holds significant importance for the media industry and the private sector, lawmakers are determined to ensure that a fair and well-informed decision is reached through this process.